Iraqi Maysan power station fire cuts output

Shafaq News- Maysan

A fire at Iraq’s Al-Kahlaa power station cut electricity production in Maysan province after one generating unit was forced offline at the 400-megawatt facility, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Monday.

The fire was caused by a technical malfunction inside the station, and reduced output at one of Maysan’s main power generation facilities, affecting electricity supply hours across the province as Iraq prepares for another high-demand summer season.

Iraq's summer demand can exceed 50,000 megawatts, while available generation capacity often remains “significantly lower” because of fuel shortages, technical failures, and aging infrastructure, according to the Electricity Ministry.

Repeated disruptions hit the country's power sector in recent years, including fires at electricity facilities, transmission failures, and fuel supply interruptions that have contributed to recurring outages across several provinces. In February, a fire during maintenance work at Iraq’s Baiji refinery killed two workers and injured 13 others, according to the Oil Ministry.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026