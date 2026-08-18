Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 26 trillion dinars ($20.1B) owed to Iraq's state treasury remain unpaid, lawmaker Haider Al-Mutairi revealed on Tuesday, pressing the Finance Ministry for an explanation and action to recover the funds.

In a letter to the ministry, Al-Mutairi questioned why state-owned companies and several self-funded entities had not been required to transfer the treasury's share of their revenues and profits, citing the Iraqi Constitution, the Council of Representatives Law, and a Federal Board of Supreme Audit report.

The outstanding dues totaled 26.435 trillion dinars as of Dec. 31, 2025, with some dating back to previous years. Al-Mutairi noted that the amount could cover four months of salaries, and called for the Federal Integrity Commission, Iraq's independent anti-corruption body, to take action to safeguard public funds.

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Recovering public money is a key focus of Iraq's ongoing anti-corruption drive, the Dawn Crackdown campaign, which led to the arrest of more than 210 officials, lawmakers, employees, and business figures during its first six weeks, according to a Shafaq News review of cases documented between June 28 and Aug. 9.

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The Supreme Judicial Council has announced coordination with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's government on a legal framework that would ease judicial measures against corruption suspects who voluntarily return stolen public funds.