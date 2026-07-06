Iraqi Airways launches Kirkuk-Antalya route

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi Airways will launch two weekly direct flights between Kirkuk International Airport and the Turkish resort city of Antalya starting July 14.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Transport, the step comes due to growing demand for Mediterranean tourism destinations during the summer holiday season, and is part of a broader push to expand the national carrier's destination network.

The airport also launched direct flights to Dubai in June with three weekly services, followed by its first direct flight to the Turkish city of Trabzon on June 26. Both came after the airport resumed international operations in May, following a suspension of more than two months caused by aviation risks linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran. Nighttime flight operations were also introduced during that period.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran