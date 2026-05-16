Iraq urges TikTok to address illegal activities

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

On Saturday, Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) called on TikTok to comply with Iraqi laws and address the alleged use of some accounts in money laundering operations during a meeting with company officials in Ankara.

On the sidelines of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR26), Balegh Abu Kalal, the head of the CMC's executive body, stressed the need for digital platforms to remove prohibited content and combat illegal activities, noting that Iraqi authorities would provide TikTok with monitoring reports related to violations recorded in the country.

The commission invited the company’s representatives to visit Baghdad to continue technical consultations and expand cooperation.

Iraq’s Ministry of Communications had previously announced plans to ban TikTok over what it described as “inappropriate” content on the platform, which is used by more than 34 million people in the country. According to TikTok’s enforcement report, Iraq recorded the highest number of rule violations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during the second quarter of 2025.

Read more: Iraq’s TikTok debate: digital growth vs.cultural norms