Iraq says drinking water safe as Tigris, Euphrates pollution claims spread

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Al-Anbar

There is no evidence of severe pollution in the Tigris River or drinking water sourced from the Euphrates in Al-Anbar, Iraqi authorities affirmed on Tuesday, rejecting reports circulating online.

In a statement, Environmental Protection and Improvement Directorate Director-General Sinan Jaafar explained that claims of “serious contamination” in the Tigris are not based on official technical reports, adding that continuous laboratory testing in Baghdad and Diyala has not detected pollution at the levels being reported.

In Al-Anbar, Water Directorate head Mahmoud Salem told Shafaq News that water projects undergo continuous treatment and testing, including chlorination, with no significant issues recorded.

Both officials urged the public to rely on official sources and avoid unverified information.

Still, Iraq’s river systems face long-standing environmental pressure. According to the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, pollution levels in parts of the country’s rivers exceed safe limits by up to 70–80%, driven largely by untreated wastewater and industrial discharge.

Read more: The cost of filth: Iraq among the world’s most polluted nations