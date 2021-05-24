Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources announced, on Monday, that the water in Tigris and Euphrates rivers has returned to normal levels.

The Ministry said in a statement that the water levels in the two rivers have returned to normal, stressing that the level will rise in the coming days which secures the needs of the agriculture during the summer season.

It indicated that the water storage in dams and reservoirs is sufficient to meet all needs, whether agricultural, industrial, and drinking water, as well as the environmental needs of Al-Ahwar areas of southern Iraq and the Shatt al-Arab.

Last week, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources revealed that Iran, Turkey, Syria and Iraq are making diplomatic efforts and plans for water scarcity and lack of water revenues.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Water Resources, Ali Radi Fadel, told Shafaq News Agency that Iraq is coordinating with Syria about strategic storage in dams, and distributing water revenues fairly in accordance with international charters and agreements.

He indicated that the lack of rain and snow caused a massive shortage of water resources, but Iraq suffered the greatest damage from the scarcity of water.