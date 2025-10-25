Iraq's water crisis declared national security issue

Shafaq News - Kirkuk

Iraq’s escalating water crisis has evolved beyond a technical or service-related issue, now posing a fundamental threat to the country’s future, senior Iraqi officials declared on Saturday.

Speaking during ''Iraq’s Water Crisis: Challenges and Opportunities'' panel, Hassan Turan, head of the Kirkuk Center for Dialogue and Strategic Studies, emphasized that Iraq faces growing pressure from the water policies of neighboring countries, compounded by poor domestic management and weak coordination among relevant institutions.

Experts link the crisis to reduced inflows from Turkiye, with normal releases from Mosul Dam expected to reach 350 cubic meters per second. Current flows, however, have fallen to 210, with only 130 cubic meters originating from across the border.

Underscoring that a sustainable solution requires a unified national strategy grounded in the principles of water equity and national sovereignty, Turan urged the establishment of a Supreme Water Council to unite all relevant government agencies, research institutions, and civil society organizations in crafting a cohesive water policy and coordinating implementation at both federal and local levels.

“Such a council could become a pivotal step toward effective water governance if backed by firm political will and sound scientific planning,” he noted.

Also attending the event, Prime Minister’s Water Affairs Advisor Torhan al-Mufti described water as a matter of national security, emphasizing the need to shift from short-term crisis management to long-term resource management through strategic planning, accurate data collection, and the adoption of modern irrigation and agricultural technologies.

Earlier, Iraqi authorities warned that the country could lose up to 20% of its water resources by 2035 due to climate change, upstream dam projects, and aging infrastructure.

The United Nations estimated in 2024 that nearly 7 million Iraqis are already affected, while 90% of the country’s rivers have experienced reduced flow.

