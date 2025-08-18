Iraq’s judiciary: Dr Ban Ziyad died by suicide

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Monday the closure of the investigation into the death of Dr. Ban Ziyad, a young psychiatrist from Basra.

In a statement, the council said the Basra Court of Appeal had submitted its decision to the council’s president, confirming that the case was classified as a suicide, and therefore, the investigation has been officially closed.

Dr. Ziyad’s death on August 4 at her family’s home in Basra stirred widespread public anger and became a matter of national debate. Many Iraqis, including medical colleagues and activists, rejected the suicide narrative adopted by her family and demanded an independent inquiry into what they suspected was a killing.

Her colleagues argued she showed no signs of psychological distress, while leaked details from the forensic report — including mention of unusual injuries — fueled further skepticism.

So far, Iraq’s Health Ministry and the Medical Syndicate have limited their response to offering condolences and holding a memorial service.