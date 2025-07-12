Iraq’s internet use surges to 82.9% by end of 2024

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Communications announced on Saturday a major leap in internet usage over the last five years.

The ministry said that, based on official data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the penetration reached a record 82.9% of the population by the end of 2024, up from just 44.3% in 2019.

It affirmed a commitment to launching additional development initiatives and infrastructure projects in partnership with both public and private sectors, aimed at advancing Iraq’s digital transformation and building a modern, integrated telecommunications network.