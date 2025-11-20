Iraq’s green push: Al-Hilla distributes free seedlings

Shafaq News – Babil

Babil province’s capital, al-Hilla in central Iraq, launched a free seedling campaign on Thursday to encourage home gardening and expand green spaces as the country enters peak planting season.

Ahmad Muntasir, head of the Parks and Gardens Division within the municipality, told Shafaq News the initiative will continue through the agricultural period as part of broader efforts to enhance urban greenery and support environmental sustainability, noting that “the current weather is ideal for planting.”

Under new regulations, he added, residents with building permits must plant at least one seedling during construction, with security deposits withheld until compliance is confirmed. The municipality also distributed dozens of free seedlings through local nurseries, with residents across al-Hilla receiving plants.

One recipient, Abu Ahmed, praised the effort for promoting environmental awareness and urged other cities to adopt similar programs.

The campaign follows rising alarm over desertification, which now threatens more than 40% of Iraq’s land. Nearly 70% of farmland is barren, with provinces like Dhi Qar and Nineveh suffering vegetation loss, dust storms, and reduced crop yields.

Environmental experts estimate Iraq may need to plant between 11 and 15 billion trees to restore vegetation and curb desertification. While local efforts—from memorial forests in Anbar to grassroots planting drives in Baghdad—reflect public engagement, observers warn these projects cannot offset large-scale degradation without strong state support.

In 2023, the government exceeded its goal of planting five million trees, reaching over six million across all provinces. Programs like “Green Baghdad” and the proposed “Baghdad Sustainable Forest” aim to plant 10 million trees by 2030. However, challenges such as water shortages and inadequate maintenance continue to hinder long-term success, with many saplings failing to survive past their first summer.

