Iraq’s drug fight sees gains but faces deep-rooted challenges

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Drug trafficking in Iraq is on the decline due to intensified security operations, but eradicating the problem entirely remains a long-term challenge, according to the head of the Child Future Organization, Haider al-Quraishi.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Quraishi said that despite serious efforts by the Interior Ministry, National Security, Intelligence Services, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and related agencies, “drugs have become a widespread phenomenon in Iraq.”

He praised the proactive role of civil society organizations in countering the spread of narcotics, noting their flexibility and outreach capabilities compared to government entities. “These organizations have been highly effective through seminars and workshops targeting students and public employees,” he said.

On support for addicts, al-Quraishi emphasized that assistance comes from both government bodies and communities. “The state must fill idle time for youth by creating jobs, building sports facilities, and increasing the number of rehabilitation centers,” he explained. “Families, as the first line of defense, must also take responsibility to shield their children from falling into drug use.”

He acknowledged that drug abuse trends in Iraq fluctuate, saying, “The rise is due to the evolving smuggling tactics, while the drop reflects the impact of law enforcement operations against dealers and trafficking networks.”

Al-Quraishi concluded that completely eliminating narcotics in Iraq is a complex task. “This file is entangled with regional actors, criminal syndicates, and even political groups—some of whom benefit from the chaos and have no interest in the well-being of Iraqis,” he warned.