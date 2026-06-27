Iraq’s Heet 200-bed hospital inches closer to completion

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Construction of the long-awaited 200-bed Heet General Hospital in Iraq's Al-Anbar province has reached 72% completion, raising hopes among residents who have spent years traveling to other cities for medical treatment, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Yasser Dailan, director of the engineering department at the Al-Anbar Health Directorate, indicated that work on the project is progressing as planned, noting that the remaining tasks include completing infrastructure works and installing medical equipment and other hospital requirements.

“The project remains on track for completion in April 2027,” he explained, noting that the hospital could open earlier if infrastructure works are completed in the near term.

For residents of Heet, the project represents more than a new building. It offers the prospect of easier access to healthcare closer to home, reducing the need to travel to Ramadi, Haditha, or Baghdad for treatment.

Speaking to Shafaq News, civil activist Iyad al-Rawi described the latest progress as encouraging but stressed the importance of accelerating the remaining work to meet growing healthcare needs. He also noted that thousands of residents travel outside the city each day for medical examinations, surgical procedures, and specialized treatment, placing financial and emotional strain on many families.

“The absence of a fully equipped hospital creates challenges for emergency patients, who often require transportation over long distances to receive urgent care,” he remarked, urging contractors, the Ministry of Health, and local authorities to remove any obstacles that could delay infrastructure works or the installation of medical equipment.

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