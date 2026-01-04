Iraq’s Basra governor downplays New Year harassment incident

Shafaq News– Basra

On Sunday, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani dismissed the harassment incident during New Year celebrations at the city’s corniche as “exaggerated” and “not reflective” of the province’s security situation.

In a statement issued by his media office, Al-Eidani emphasized that Basra remains stable, with crime rates lower than in several other Iraqi provinces. He rejected portrayals of Basra’s youth as “violent or predatory,” arguing that similar incidents occur elsewhere and should not be used to distort the city’s broader security image.

Authorities detained 17 individuals on the night of the incident and opened legal proceedings, Al-Eidani confirmed, while criticizing social media coverage for amplifying what he described as an isolated case and unfairly singling out Basra.

The incident involved a group of young men harassing women during a public New Year’s Eve gathering at the corniche, sparking local debate.

According to the 2025 Crime Index published by Numbeo, a global platform that tracks crime rates, cost of living, and quality of life indicators, Iraq ranked ninth among Arab countries and 89th globally out of 148 states. In July 2025, the Iraqi Interior Ministry reported a 13% drop in nationwide crime in the first half of the year compared with the second half of 2024.

