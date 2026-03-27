Iraq’s Babil residents donate to support Iran and Lebanon

Shafaq News- Babil

Residents in Babil province on Friday donated money and aid to support people in Iran and Lebanon as the war affecting both countries approaches one month.

Ahmad Al-Husseini, a member of a donation campaign in Al-Qasim, told Shafaq News that the initiative came in response to a call by the top Shiite religious authority, led by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and was driven by “a humanitarian and moral duty to support those affected by war.”

He said the campaign is run entirely by volunteers, adding that more than 100 million Iraqi dinars (about $76,000) have been collected within three days, with donations still ongoing.

Campaign member Munaf Jawdat Hassan said participation has been “very high” since the launch, with contributions from elderly residents, youth, women, and children, adding that donations included cash, gold jewelry, and even modest personal belongings, reflecting “a strong sense of solidarity among the local community.”

Farid Al-Moussawi, one of the donors, considered the effort was “the least we can offer,” noting that these nations had previously supported Iraq during difficult times. He added that children had also contributed by donating their savings, describing it as a sign of growing humanitarian awareness within society.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 1,116 people have been killed and 3,229 injured since March 2, while around one million people —roughly a quarter of the country’s population— have been displaced. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) also reported that civilian fatalities in Iran have reached 1,492 people, including at least 221 children.