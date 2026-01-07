Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah governor faces dismissal after ignoring suspension

Shafaq News– Al-Diwaniyah

Al-Diwaniyah Governor Abbas Al-Zamili continued to perform his duties on Wednesday despite a decision by the provincial council to suspend him for 30 days over alleged financial and administrative corruption, sources said.

The sources told Shafaq News that Al-Zamili dismissed the suspension as “media noise” and has refused to comply, escalating tensions with the Al-Diwaniyah Provincial Council, which had appointed Deputy Governor Imad Al-Shibli to administer the province on an interim basis.

The council is set to convene next Tuesday to question Al-Zamili and vote on his possible dismissal, with plans to nominate a replacement, the sources added.

The Save Al-Diwaniyah (Inqadh Al-Diwaniya) bloc in the provincial council earlier documented alleged violations over more than two years of local government work, accusing the governor’s administration of systematic mismanagement and waste of public funds.

In a statement, the bloc claimed that contracts were awarded to unqualified companies, food security projects were manipulated, technical specifications were altered, projects were deliberately fragmented to bypass legal requirements, and land allocations violated the amended Law No. 21 of 2008.

Meanwhile, the sources revealed to our agency that political figures close to the governor have threatened to release what they described as “hot files” to the public, though no documents have been disclosed so far.

