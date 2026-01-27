Babil appoints new governor after weeks of deadlock

Shafaq News– Babil

Babil’s Provincial Council voted to appoint Ali Turki Al-Jamali as governor, a former lawmaker from the Sadiqoon bloc affiliated with Asaib Ahl al-Haqled by Qais Al-Khazaali, replacing Adnan Fayhan, a source from the council told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the source, 18 members attended the session, with 14 voting in favor of Al-Jamali’s appointment.

On January 10, the council failed to convene a scheduled session to elect a new governor due to the absence of a legal quorum, followed by Fayhan’s resignation from the governorship after assuming the post of first deputy speaker of parliament. The Sadiqoon Movement in the province, which includes former governor, accused opponents of blocking the nomination process, warning of a potential response.