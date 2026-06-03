Iraq removes irrigation project director after resident complaints

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq's Water Resources Ministry on Wednesday dismissed Ahmed Jaber Zeidan, the director of the Hurriya–Daghara irrigation project in Al-Diwaniyah province, following complaints from residents and “shortcomings” in the project's management.

During a field tour to review water conditions and local needs, Minister Muthanna Al-Tamimi also appointed a replacement to the post, ordering increased water releases into the Al-Hillah River to help secure drinking water supplies for the affected areas.

The Hurriya–Daghara project is one of the main irrigation schemes in Al-Diwaniyah province, serving parts of Afak, Daghara, Somar, Saniya, and Al-Bdair districts. It covers a total area of 635,000 dunums (about 63,500 hectares), including 207,000 dunums of developed irrigated land. The initiative supports agricultural activity across a largely arid region where farming depends heavily on river- and canal-fed irrigation.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis: A structural rewrite of agricultural governance

The development comes as Iraq is experiencing one of its most severe drought periods in recent years, according to the ministry, due to climate change and declining river inflows linked to upstream water projects. Although the latest rainy season improved water levels in dams and reservoirs, officials have described the gains as temporary relief rather than a long-term solution.