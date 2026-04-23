Iraq releases over 11 million fish into Anah Lake to boost fish stocks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has released more than 11 million fish into Anah Lake in al-Anbar province, including more than 10 million newly hatched common carp from the Suwayra hatchery, alongside over one million Gattan fish from the Radwaniyah Reserve hatchery.

The Ministry's Animal Wealth Department said the initiative aims to support fish stocks, strengthen ecological balance, and provide a locally sourced protein supply.

Iraq's fisheries sector is navigating a period of policy transition. The Ministry of Water Resources ordered the shutdown of all licensed earthen fish farms from November 2025, citing severe water shortages, as part of a broader government push toward closed-system aquaculture, which uses significantly less water. Industry representatives have raised concerns over potential supply disruptions and price pressures, while authorities say they are studying gradual conversion and support measures for affected producers.