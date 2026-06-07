Erbil airport joins nationwide flight suspension

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil International Airport will suspend all flights for 72 hours following Iraq's decision to halt air traffic nationwide amid renewed Iran-Israel hostilities, airport director Ahmed Hoshyar told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The announcement followed a decision by Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority to suspend flights nationwide for the same period.

Earlier today, Iran launched four waves of missiles toward Israel, sending residents into shelters across northern and central Israel after Tehran vowed to retaliate for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.