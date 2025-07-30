Iraq records slight decline in poverty rate

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim revealed a modest drop in the national poverty rate of almost 1%.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the release of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report, Tamim said the report was developed in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is based on the findings of the national household social survey, which served as a key foundation for constructing Iraq’s poverty index.

“The poverty rate in the country declined from 11.3% to 10.8% and continues to decrease gradually,” he noted.

The minister also announced plans to launch a gender-specific Multidimensional Poverty Index focused on women, “making Iraq among the first countries in the world to issue a national-level report of this kind.”

A separate index focusing on child poverty is also being developed, based on data from the upcoming general census.