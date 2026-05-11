Iraq ranks among world's most obese nations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has recorded an overall obesity rate of 39.28%, placing it 172nd out of 197 countries in CEOWORLD magazine's 2026 global obesity ranking.

Obesity among Iraqi women stands at 48.13%, compared to 30.43% among men.

In the Arab world, Kuwait ranked highest at 57.85%, followed by Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia at 45.56%.

At the bottom of the global index, Vietnam recorded the lowest obesity rate at 1.72, and American Samoa ranked first at 75.29%.