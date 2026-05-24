Iraq ranks 95th globally on happiness index

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq advanced six spots in the global happiness ranking, reaching 95th place in the 2025 World Happiness Report after ranking 101st last year.

Iraq registered 4.98 points, compared with 6.76 for the United Arab Emirates, 6.63 for Kuwait, and 6.60 for Saudi Arabia. Jordan stood at 4.31 points, while Lebanon ranked among the world’s lowest at 3.19.

At the top of the index, Finland remained the world’s happiest country for 2025 with 7.74 points, ahead of Denmark and Iceland, each at 7.52 points. Sweden followed with 7.35 points, while the Netherlands placed fifth at 7.31.

Norway, Switzerland, and Australia also secured places in the top 10, while India scored 4.39 points, Egypt 3.82, and Yemen 3.56, placing them in the lower-middle tier globally.

The World Happiness Report assesses factors including income per capita, social support, life expectancy, personal freedoms, corruption levels, and public trust, alongside people’s own evaluations of their quality of life.