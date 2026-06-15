Iraq prevails in $800M arbitration case against French company

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq won an international arbitration case filed by French telecommunications company Orange, avoiding potential compensation payments estimated at $800 million, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday.

The ministry said the arbitration panel rejected all claims brought by the company against the Republic of Iraq and the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), while ordering Orange to pay $10 million to Iraq to cover legal fees and related expenses.

Between 2023 and 2025, Iraq won 32 legal and arbitration cases, resulting in combined recoveries of about $2.6 billion and €40 million.