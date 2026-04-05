Iraq parliament heads to vote with committees unresolved

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament is unlikely to complete voting on key parliamentary committees during the April 6 session due to ongoing political disputes, lawmaker Doha Al-Bahadli told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Bahadli, a member of former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi's National Accord bloc, explained that disagreements continue over the distribution of influential panels, with around 10 committees still unresolved, including the finance, integrity, and security and defense committees, which hold significant oversight and financial authority.

Some progress could be achieved during Monday’s session, she indicated, but warned that a full resolution remains unlikely without broader political consensus to ensure balanced representation.

Parliament is set to convene on Monday with a single agenda item: completing the vote on members of permanent parliamentary committees. These bodies form a core part of the legislative system, tasked with reviewing draft laws, overseeing ministries, and summoning senior officials for accountability, with around 25 standing committees currently in place and discussions ongoing about potential expansion.

Delays in forming these committees are not unusual, with sessions often postponed, outcomes partial, and agreements dependent on political consensus that can take time to materialize.

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