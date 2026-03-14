Iraq launches evacuation flights for citizens stranded abroad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways has begun arranging exceptional evacuation flights for Iraqi citizens stranded abroad following the suspension of air traffic caused by regional security tensions.

The company confirmed that the evacuation plan will start on Sunday, March 15, and continue until Wednesday to secure the return of citizens through alternative travel routes.

Director General Manaf Abdul-Munim Ajil said the crisis cell approved a plan to operate six flights from Dalaman Airport in Turkiye. The flights will transport Iraqis currently in Cairo and New Delhi to Saudi Arabia before they continue their journey to Iraq by land through the Arar border crossing.

Ajil added that the airline has placed its operational and technical teams on full alert to carry out what he described as a humanitarian mission in accordance with safety and organizational standards.

He urged Iraqis wishing to return home to contact Iraqi Airways offices and Iraqi embassies in Cairo and New Delhi to register their names and complete the required travel procedures for the evacuation flights, noting that coordination with relevant authorities is ongoing to ensure the safe and swift return of all stranded citizens.