Major airlines suspend flights to Israel and Lebanon amid geopolitical tensions

Shafaq News/ Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted several airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

The Italian airline ITA Airways has announced the extension of its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 31, citing "geopolitical developments in the Middle East" following recommendations from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The Greek Aegean Airlines suspended flights to and from Beirut until October 31; flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 21, Air Algeria suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice, Air Baltic suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 31, and Air Europa suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 20.

Additionally, Air France suspended flights between Paris and Tel Aviv until October 15; and flights to Beirut until October 26. KLM has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until at least the end of the year. Transavia, a low-cost carrier, has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman, and Beirut until the end of March.

Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice, Bulgaria Air suspended flights to and from Israel until October 31, and Cathay Pacific suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 25, 2025.

Delta Airlines suspended flights between New York and Tel Aviv until December 31, and EasyJet suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv since April, resuming on March 30, 2025.

Emirates suspended flights to Beirut until October 31, and flights to and from Baghdad and Tehran until October 23. Flights to Basra are set to resume on October 17.

Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, while Flydubai

suspended flights between Dubai and Beirut until October 31.

Regarding International Airlines Group (IAG), British Airways suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26, Iberia Express suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 31, and Vueling suspended flights to Tel Aviv until January 12, 2025, and flights to Amman suspended until further notice.

Iran Air suspended all flights to and from Beirut until further notice.

Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.

LOT Polish Airlines suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 26, with the first scheduled flights to Beirut set for April 1, 2025.

Lufthansa Group suspended flights to Tel Aviv until October 31; flights to Tehran until October 26, and flights to Beirut until November 30. The group will avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, regardless of the corridor used to and from Erbil in Kurdistan. Flights to Israel will not resume until October 31.

SunExpress suspended flights to Beirut until December 17, Pegasus Airlines

suspended flights to Beirut until October 28, while Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon, but flights to Amman will continue during daytime hours only.

Ryanair suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. CEO Michael O'Leary indicated on October 3 that the suspension could continue until the end of March.

Sundair suspended all flights from Berlin, Bremen, and Münster-Osnabrück to Beirut until December 8.

United Airlines briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Tarom suspended flights to Beirut until October 22, Virgin Atlantic extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March 2025, Wizz Air suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 23; flights between Amman and Italy, Hungary, Austria, and the UK until October 16.