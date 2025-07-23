Iraq lags in global technology advancement index

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has placed near the bottom of the 2025 global technology advancement rankings, according to a new report published by the US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

The magazine’s assessment highlighted the rapid pace of global technological development, noting that only a handful of countries are significantly transforming how people live, work, and connect. These nations prioritize scientific research, invest heavily in digital infrastructure, and adopt advanced technologies without waiting for widespread public adoption.

The United States topped the list, scoring 97.69 points out of 100, driven by its leadership in areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology. The country’s innovation ecosystem—anchored by Silicon Valley, home to tech giants like Google and Apple—also includes developments in self-driving vehicles and advanced machine learning techniques.

Israel followed in second place with 97.46 points, trailed by Taiwan (96.94), China (96.87), India (96.83), South Korea (96.49), Singapore (96.21), France (96.01), Japan (95.84), and Hong Kong (95.78).

Among Arab countries, the UAE ranked highest at 36th globally. Saudi Arabia followed at 73rd, Tunisia at 126th, Bahrain at 142nd, and Qatar at 163rd.

Iraq ranked 184th out of 197 countries, with a score of just 50.67. It placed slightly ahead of Yemen (46.36 points) and Pakistan (45.85 points), making it one of the lowest-ranking nations in terms of technological progress.