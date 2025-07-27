Iraq inaugurates first centralized 911 center

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has launched its first centralized emergency services center in Baghdad, merging 26 hotlines into a single 911 number for faster public response.

Active since July 2025, the center was developed by the Interior Ministry and global communications firm Hytera, using the SmartOne platform to integrate DMR and TETRA radio networks with live camera feeds and a real-time Computer-Aided Dispatch system across more than 300 operator stations.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani praised the system as a major digital upgrade and a strategic boost to both security operations and humanitarian coordination.

Built on a microservices architecture, the platform enables predictive alerts, real-time analytics, and rapid deployment—features that have already supported the handling of around 100,000 emergency calls across Baghdad—and has been shortlisted for the 2025 International Critical Communications Awards in the public safety category.