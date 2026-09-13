Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, said on Sunday it halted the sale of two state properties in Al-Anbar province, preventing the loss of 4.65 billion dinars (about $3.58M) in public funds.

The properties, spanning a combined 186 dunams, were slated for public auction when a field inspection by the Commission’s Al-Anbar office found their valuations were below prevailing market prices.

Further checks at the province’s real estate registration, urban planning and tax departments identified irregularities in valuation, registration and taxation, as well as an imprecise determination of the properties’ location, which the Commission said had reduced their assessed value.

The properties had reportedly been valued in violation of Iraq’s Law on the Sale and Lease of State Property No. 21 of 2013.

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²

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