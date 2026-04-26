Iraq doctors deliver quadruplets at 33 weeks in rare Mosul case

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A rare quadruplet birth was successfully carried out at Mosul General Hospital following an emergency cesarean section, hospital director Youssef al-Badrani told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The procedure involved a 20-year-old patient, already a mother of one with a history of two miscarriages, whose pregnancy was at 33 weeks, prompting urgent surgical intervention under spinal anesthesia to protect both mother and fetuses.

All four newborn boys were delivered safely and transferred immediately to the neonatal intensive care unit for specialized care and continuous monitoring to ensure their stability.