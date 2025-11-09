Iraq denies rumors of salary deductions for Syria Development Fund

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Security Media Cell (SMC) on Sunday rejected the authenticity of a document circulating on social media alleging a mandatory deduction from the salaries of security personnel to fund the Syria Development Fund.

The cell’s head, Maj. Gen. Saad Maan said the document “is completely false and has no connection to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers or any official institution.”

The Syrian Development Fund, established in 2025 by the Syrian government to mobilize resources for post-war reconstruction and economic recovery. It operates under the direct supervision of the Presidency in Damascus. Countries contributing to the initiative include the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Iraq has not formally joined or contributed to the fund.