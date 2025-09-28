Iraq confirms 44,000 legal foreign workers

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq officially hosts 44,000 registered workers with government permits, the Ministry of Labor confirmed on Sunday, as illegal labor continues to flow across the country.

Ministry spokesperson Hassan Khuwam told Shafaq News that religious and general tourism has become a main channel for illegal employment, with some visitors overstaying their 30-day visas and slipping into jobs in restaurants, cafes, cleaning services, and even state institutions.

He criticized employers who shield unlicensed workers, warning that inspectors are pursuing cases and that anyone caught hiring undocumented labor will face prosecution under Iraqi law.

To strengthen the local workforce, Khuwam pointed to 37 vocational centers across Iraq offering training in technical trades and language skills to prepare young people for the job market.

According to the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Iraq also hosts an estimated one million undocumented migrant workers, further straining a labor market where millions of Iraqis already struggle to find work.