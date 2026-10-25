Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) announced on Sunday the arrest of a member of a compensation committee in Wasit province for allegedly accepting a bribe, while the Martyrs Foundation said the suspect was not one of its employees.

In a statement, the commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, said the suspect had delayed processing a citizen's application before demanding money in exchange for completing it.

Investigators from the commission's Wasit office arrested the suspect in a sting operation after obtaining judicial approval, catching him as he allegedly received the first installment of the agreed bribe.

The Martyrs Foundation subsequently clarified that the suspect was a contract employee assigned by the Wasit Provincial Council to a subcommittee responsible for compensating victims of military operations, military errors and terrorist attacks.

The foundation said he was not a member of its staff and that it had requested the termination of his assignment about a month earlier.

It urged media outlets to distinguish between an employee's administrative affiliation and the institution where they are assigned, warning against inaccurate reporting that could damage its reputation.

The foundation also stressed that allegations of corruption should be handled through official legal procedures and that institutions should not be held responsible for the actions of individuals who are not formally employed by them.

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