Iraq appoints spokesperson for religious pilgrimage committees

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq has appointed Maj. Gen. Muqdad Miri as the official spokesperson for the security and service committees managing the country’s major religious pilgrimages, a source from the Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source explained that the move aims to "unify official messaging and improve coordination during high-density pilgrimage seasons such as Arbaeen* and Ashura," which require complex security, logistical, and public service efforts across several provinces.

Miri, who heads the ministry’s Public Relations and Media Directorate, will now serve as the central source for all statements and updates related to the committees' activities.

These committees are responsible for overseeing security, traffic control, crowd management, emergency response, and logistics for millions of pilgrims each year.

* Arbaeen is a major Shia Muslim religious observance marking the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. It draws millions of pilgrims each year to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where Imam Hussein is buried, making it one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.