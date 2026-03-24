Iraq alerts five provinces to flood risks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday warned residents in Wasit, Diyala, Al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Saladin provinces to stay away from low-lying areas due to the risk of flash floods.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that its security units, civil defense teams, and supporting agencies are monitoring the situation on the ground and remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

The warning comes as heavy spring rains affect large parts of Iraq, triggering floods, disrupting transport routes, and placing pressure on water infrastructure.

Iraq faces its most severe water crisis in eight decades, with strategic reserves falling to their lowest levels since the 1940s. More than 70% of Iraq’s water originates outside its borders, while the Euphrates has lost over 60% of its flow in the past two decades, and the Tigris continues to shrink, increasing pressure on drinking supplies, agriculture, and electricity generation.

Read more: Drop by drop: Can Iraq avert a thirsty future?