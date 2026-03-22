Iraq’s Samarra barrage fills for first time in over 30 years

Shafaq News- Saladin

The Samarra Barrage system in Saladin province has reached full capacity for the first time in more than three decades, as water levels in the Tigris River surged due to heavy rainfall and floods, a local source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, water discharge at the barrage reached around 4,000 cubic meters per second, while the authorities diverted more than 1,000 cubic meters per second toward Lake Tharthar as part of technical measures to control water levels and prevent potential flooding in areas south of the barrage.

The Samarra Barrage system is one of Iraq’s water control projects, used to regulate river flow and reduce flood risks by diverting excess Tigris water to Lake Tharthar.

Iraq faces its most severe water crisis in eight decades, with strategic reserves falling to their lowest levels since the 1940s. More than 70% of Iraq’s water originates outside its borders, while the Euphrates has lost over 60% of its flow in the past two decades, and the Tigris continues to shrink, increasing pressure on drinking supplies, agriculture, and electricity generation.

Read more: Drop by drop: Can Iraq avert a thirsty future?