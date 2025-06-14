Iran-Israel attacks force shutdown of key Iraqi gas field

Shafaq News/ Kuwait Energy has suspended operations at Iraq’s Siba gas field in response to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, a source at Basra Gas Company reported on Saturday.

The shutdown order, issued to both Iraqi and foreign staff, halts all activity at the site, located east of Basra, which typically yields around 50 million cubic feet of gas and 1,200 barrels of liquefied gas daily.

Basra Gas Company is set to meet with Kuwait Energy to clarify the reasons behind the decision.

The suspension comes as Israel continues its large-scale airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets. Tehran has retaliated with massive missile barrages, launching over 300 projectiles into Israeli territory.