Interior minister inspects Al-Jadaa camp in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News– Nineveh

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari toured Al-Jadaa camp south of Mosul to review conditions for displaced families and oversee rehabilitation and reintegration programs, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the source, the visit, carried out in his capacity as minister of migration and displaced persons, included an inspection in the Qayyarah district to assess living standards, service provision, and progress under reintegration plans. Al-Shammari also met camp management and humanitarian partners to evaluate procedures for families enrolled in psychological, social, and rehabilitation programs.

Al-Jadaa originally housed displaced families from Nineveh before being designated for families of ISIS members transferred from Syria’s Al-Hol camp. Residents participate in structured government- and civil society-led programs aimed at monitored reintegration. Since 2021, about 18,000 Iraqis have been relocated to the camp for social and psychological support ahead of their return to home communities.

