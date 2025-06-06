From Baghdad to Hit: Eid breakfasts that define Iraq’s cultural legacy

Shafaq News/ On the morning of Eid al-Adha*, long before the cities fully awaken, the scent of tradition rises from the kitchens of Iraq. In Baghdad, no celebration begins without Kahi — crisp, oven-baked pastry — topped with a generous layer of fresh Geimer, a rich clotted cream that transforms breakfast into a ritual of joy and nostalgia.

Despite changing times, the Baghdadi table remains faithful to this beloved pairing, more than just a meal — it is the taste of childhood, a symbol of shared moments, and a quiet reminder that some traditions never fade.

Hundreds of kilometers away, in the city of Hit in al-Anbar province, a different yet equally heartfelt tradition unfolds. As dawn light spills into the old alleys, the aroma of clarified butter and white beans stewing in broth signals a communal beginning to Eid. The city’s signature breakfast — white rice with a hearty bean stew, often enriched with lamb or local chicken — is served in generous portions meant for the family, guests, and even neighbors.

“We grew up with this,” said Haj Sami al-Heeti, a local elder, to Shafaq News. “Rice and white beans are part of our identity — not just food, but a blessing we gather around.”

For Um Ubaida, a mother of five, no Eid feels right without it. “We might change the sweets or Kleicha,” she noted, laughing, “but the kids always ask: ‘Did you make the beans yet?’ It’s heavy like lunch, but for us, it’s emotional. It feels like the real start of Eid.”

Each household in Hit adds its own touch — some prefer red meat, others chicken; some enrich it with cardamom and cinnamon, while others keep it simple. But what unites them is the essence: a dish that speaks of belonging and roots.

Social researcher Ahmad Farhan told our agency that the Eid breakfast in the city is “a vivid example of how communities preserve their cultural identity even through food,” noting that it reflects values of generosity, solidarity, and fidelity to tradition.

And while global cuisine has made its way into modern Iraqi households, the younger generation hasn’t let go. “Sure, we can have pizza anytime,” said Ali al-Jumaili, a university student, “but on Eid morning, it’s always beans first. It’s our way.”

From Baghdad’s golden Kahi and Geimer to Hit’s comforting rice and beans, Eid in Iraq is not just a celebration — it is a story told through food, rich with flavor, memory, and meaning.

*Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is an Islamic holiday commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, it coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. The festival involves special prayers and the ritual sacrifice of an animal—usually a sheep, goat, or cow—with the meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.