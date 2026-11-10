Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court sentenced three people to seven years in prison and a fourth to two years for forging an official document and using it to transfer ownership of state-owned land in Baghdad, the Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Tuesday.

The case involved a plot in Baghdad’s Al-Husseiniya district belonging to the Finance Ministry that was transferred and registered under the Internal Security Forces Cooperative Housing Association.

Those convicted included the holder of the land’s right of disposal and two employees of the Al-Zuhur Real Estate Registration Directorate, who received seven-year sentences under Article 289 and six-year sentences under Article 298 of Iraq’s Penal Code. A third employee received a two-year sentence under Article 289 and a one-year sentence under Article 298, with the more severe penalty ordered to be enforced in each case.

The verdicts were issued in the defendants’ presence after the court found the evidence sufficient for conviction.

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