Fish hatchery program strengthens Iraq's fish stocks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi markets are witnessing abundant supplies of locally produced fish this season, particularly the Qattan, Binni, and Shabout species, the Agriculture Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the increase is the result of ongoing efforts to preserve Iraq's fish resources through programs implemented by the Animal Resources Department to breed native species at government hatcheries and release them into rivers and other water bodies. The initiative aims to strengthen national fish stocks while preserving native Iraqi species and ensuring their sustainability.

The Animal Resources Department's hatcheries produced more than 1.54 million native Iraqi fish during the 2023–2025 seasons to increase domestic production, support national fish stocks, and improve the country's food security.

In June, Iraq launched fish exports to global markets for the first time. Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim Al-Shammari said the move marks the beginning of broader efforts to boost agricultural production, assist fish farmers, and boost the national economy.