Feyli Front hosts seminar on women’s rights and inclusion

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Feyli Front hosted a seminar in Baghdad bringing together 30 women and girls from across Iraq’s diverse communities to discuss the role of Feyli women in political and public life, women's rights, and social challenges.

Nisreen Abdul-Aal, a trainer at the forum, told Shafaq News the session highlighted the importance of women's role in society and the structural conditions necessary to ensure their active participation, pointing out that discussions included economic and social challenges facing women, as well as issues of violence and blackmail that many women continue to endure.

Additionally, the Head of the Women's Department at the association Sabah Nouraddin noted that the seminar served as a platform to present women's realities and explore collaborative solutions through mutual support. She also expressed her desire to see broader awareness efforts and increased representation for women in Iraqi society.

Inas Al-Feyli, whose family members were detained as political prisoners under the former Al-Baath regime, said she is also from a family of martyrs. She hoped that injustice against Feyli women—and Iraqi women more broadly—would be addressed and that Feyli political movements would unite.

Afrah Al-Khalidi, an educational supervisor, stressed the importance of preserving the stories of what Iraqi—especially Feyli—women endured under the former regime “to prevent any distortion of the past,” adding, “Some may claim the previous regime was a golden era, but reality tells a different story.”

Jamila Nasser Al-Feyli, an employee at the Shiite Endowment Office, revealed that several new initiatives led by the Feyli Front are expected to be launched soon.