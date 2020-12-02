Duhok assumes women in high ranking position

Shafaq News / The Duhok Governorate Council approved on Wednesday three candidates, including a woman, to assume the positions of “district director” in the governorate.

Fahim Abdullah, head of the council, announced in a press conference today that a woman and two men were candidates for the position of director of Bamerne in Amadiya district.

He added, “The council approved Asma Antar Farhad as director of Jamanki, Adib Jaafar Mustafa as director of the Darkar, and Miran Abdel Rahman as the director of Bamerne Sub-district.

Rahman is the first woman to assume this position in the history of the governorate.

The governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar on Thursday expressed his support to assume women in new positions in the governorate.

Tatar said in a press conference; “from now on a woman can assume high ranking post such as a director of a sub-district and a general director.

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government stand beside the women to achieve their social role and will work hard to inhibit violence against them.