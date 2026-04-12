Exclusive: Dhi Qar's fuel crisis is political, not a shortage

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The fuel crisis hitting Dhi Qar province is not caused by a supply shortage, but by a political dispute between the Badr Organization and the Islamic Dawa Party that has disrupted fuel distribution in the province, an informed source told Shafaq News Sunday.

A Dawa-affiliated official running the oil distribution directorate is in open conflict with a Badr-linked counterpart, stalling operations across the sector. Dawa-aligned officials have ordered several fuel stations closed despite having adequate supplies, the source said, directly causing the shortage residents are experiencing.

Provincial council members who had pledged to pressure production company officials into reopening the stations later backed away from those commitments, the source added.