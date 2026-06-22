Electricity minister replaces Baghdad Rusafa distribution director

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ali Saadi Wahib, on Monday, relieved the director of the Rusafa Electricity Distribution Branch in Baghdad of his duties and appointed a replacement.

The order also revoked the responsibility allowance associated with the post, equivalent to 25% of the employee's nominal salary.

Ahmed Zayer Karim, also a senior chief engineer at the company, was appointed to assume the position and granted the same responsibility allowance in accordance with Article 11 of Iraq's State and Public Sector Employees Salaries Law No. 22 of 2008.

The move follows a series of dismissals, transfers, and new appointments involving senior officials and directors-general at the ministries of electricity, oil, and transport. The changes have been carried out under directives issued by ministers and Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi as part of a broader administrative reshuffle across key government institutions.