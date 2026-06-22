Sheik Saleh crossing set to reopen after Iran-Iraq agreement

Shafaq News- Kermanshah

Iran and Iraq agreed to reopen the Sheik Saleh border crossing to passenger traffic between western Iran and Iraq's Kurdistan Region, officials in Iran's Kermanshah province announced on Monday.

Fars News Agency cited Ali Reza Rezaei, governor of Salas-e Babajani county, as saying that authorities on both sides are completing the final infrastructure requirements needed to reopen the crossing. The two sides agreed to extend operating hours at the joint border market, enhance security coordination, and strengthen efforts to combat smuggling.

The crossing currently handles exports of construction materials, food products, household appliances, and other goods to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.