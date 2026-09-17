Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq’s Al-Anbar province on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an EU-funded housing project for returning displaced families who have no homes or whose houses were damaged by terrorist attacks, provincial governor Omar Al-Dabbous said.

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Al-Dabbous told a press conference that the “Beity” project involves UN agencies, the provincial government, and Iraq’s Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, and Ministry of Migration and Displacement. He said the initiative would help returning families reintegrate into their communities.

Wim Riepma, head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Iraq, expressed interest in replicating the project in other provinces and using lessons from its implementation to improve future initiatives.

In May, Sheikh Samir Abu Omar told Shafaq News that many families who lost homes, property, and livelihoods during the ISIS occupation and subsequent military campaigns were still awaiting compensation. He called for simpler procedures to help eligible families receive payments.

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