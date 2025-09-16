Dust storms and cooler weather to sweep Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A cool air mass will move into Iraq from the west and northwest, the country's Meteorological Authority announced on Tuesday, lowering temperatures nationwide and bringing more moderate conditions.

In a statement, the Authority forecast dust storms across western, northern, and central regions starting Thursday, September 18, intensifying on Friday as they spread further with strong northwesterly winds. Southern areas are expected to be less affected.

Scattered clouds will appear across the country, with a chance of light rain in the far northeast on Friday.

Read more: Iraq’s dust storms: deep environmental and political fault lines.