Drought displaces thousands as Iraq’s rural heartlands wither

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s rural communities are witnessing an alarming wave of demographic shifts and displacement, as intensifying drought conditions continue to erode livelihoods, especially in the southern provinces. Environmental experts and officials warn that the crisis is threatening the country’s agricultural stability, food security, and the cultural fabric of its rural society.

According to Iraq’s Ministry of Planning, around 30% of Iraq’s 46 million citizens—roughly 13 million people—live in rural areas. Yet that population is steadily declining due to climate-driven pressures. “Climate change has pushed many rural families to seek alternative livelihoods, forcing internal migration,” ministry spokesperson Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi told Shafaq News.

Southward Displacement

Environmental expert Ahmed Saleh Naama explained that each wave of drought has led to a form of societal degradation, with communities abandoning long-established homes, land, and traditions. Southern provinces like Maysan, Basra, Dhi Qar, and Muthanna have been hit hardest, with Maysan currently experiencing the most severe displacement—over 1,600 people have fled rural outskirts for nearby towns or city centers.

“These families are not only leaving their homes and farms,” Naama said, “but also an entire way of life. The loss includes material heritage like fields and homes, and intangible traditions rooted in rural culture.”

The ongoing exodus, he warned, is severely affecting livestock, fisheries, and soil quality. Unused farmland is becoming increasingly saline, and ecosystems dependent on rural vegetation and insect life are collapsing. “We are witnessing the unraveling of an entire rural food and environmental system,” Naama said.

Social Fallout

The displacement of farmers also has significant economic consequences. Agricultural expert Khattab al-Dhaman noted that migration is leading to a drop in food production and livestock numbers, which in turn drives up food prices and deepens poverty.

“This trend pushes Iraq further toward dependence on food imports,” al-Dhaman explained. “It also reduces the quality and availability of local produce, weakening food sovereignty.”

On the social side, migrants from the countryside are often unprepared for urban life. “They face higher living costs—particularly rent—and often end up in informal housing with little access to services,” he said. Additionally, the cultural gap between rural and urban lifestyles creates social tensions and challenges for integration.

Abandoned farmland also risks being repurposed in ways that accelerate desertification. “Without proper use and care, agricultural lands deteriorate, which compounds the environmental crisis,” al-Dhaman added.

Rural Development Plans

To counter these pressures, the Ministry of Planning has launched a series of rural development initiatives aimed at revitalizing struggling villages. These include the modernization of key "mother villages" that serve as service hubs for surrounding communities.

The ministry has also supported the Social Development Fund, which implements infrastructure projects in impoverished rural areas—including clinics, schools, water lines, electricity, and road paving—aimed at encouraging residents to stay.

Additional measures include the launch of a separate fund targeting Iraq’s poorest regions, and administrative restructuring in underserved provinces. This includes the reinstatement of several districts and subdistricts in Maysan, Diyala, and Babil, in hopes that better local governance will facilitate public services and boost rural stability.

“These measures are designed to restore confidence in rural life,” al-Hindawi told Shafaq News. “The goal is to strengthen agriculture’s contribution to Iraq’s food basket and its share of GDP.”