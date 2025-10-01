Diyala scrambles for drinking water after river dry up

Shafaq News – Diyala

Authorities in Diyala launched emergency measures on Wednesday to secure drinking water for residents of al-Azim district after the local river ran dry.

The provincial water directorate said it deployed 10 tanker trucks to deliver potable water as a temporary step while awaiting dredging equipment to reopen channels feeding the Azim water complex. Officials said the plan would eventually restore the plant’s full capacity and end the shortage.

The crisis deepened as al-Azim Dam — reliant on rainfall and seasonal floods — dried up, leaving only nine meters of stagnant, polluted water.

